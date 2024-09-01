Sir Syed Express Train Restored Under Public-private Partnership
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways has restored the service of Sir Syed Express under public-private partnership.
According to PR spokesperson, the first train comprising 16 coaches left for Rawalpindi from
Karachi via Faisalabad on Sunday.
The train offers a variety of classes to passengers, including one AC sleeper coach, three AC
business class coaches, one AC standard coach, a dining car and eight economy class coaches.
Special measures have been implemented to ensure continuous water supply and cleanliness
on board, enhancing passenger comfort. Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the journey,
allowing passengers to stay connected.
Tickets for Sir Syed Express could be purchased through mobile applications, allowing passengers
to book their travel from the comfort of their homes.
Railway CEO Amir Baloch expressed optimism about the venture, projecting an annual revenue
of approximately Rs 3 billion from the Sir Syed Express. He emphasized that the public-private
partnership model would play a crucial role in achieving self-sufficiency and boosting revenue
for the Pakistan Railways.
Looking ahead, Baloch revealed plans to operate ten more trains under similar public-private
partnerships next month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani' s visionary leadership continues to inspire: Imtiaz Wani pays tribute33 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 282,700 cusecs water37 seconds ago
-
15 held with contraband21 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 40,000 new units into tax net31 minutes ago
-
DG hails 'Kissan Card' as a game changer for Punjab's farmers31 minutes ago
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam41 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle41 minutes ago
-
700 kg meat of dead chickens seized41 minutes ago
-
New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP51 minutes ago
-
CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles with Federal Minister Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Water woes: Islamabad's growing population fuels urgent crisis2 hours ago