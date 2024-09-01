Open Menu

Sir Syed Express Train Restored Under Public-private Partnership

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Sir Syed Express train restored under public-private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways has restored the service of Sir Syed Express under public-private partnership.

According to PR spokesperson, the first train comprising 16 coaches left for Rawalpindi from

Karachi via Faisalabad on Sunday.

The train offers a variety of classes to passengers, including one AC sleeper coach, three AC

business class coaches, one AC standard coach, a dining car and eight economy class coaches.

Special measures have been implemented to ensure continuous water supply and cleanliness

on board, enhancing passenger comfort. Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the journey,

allowing passengers to stay connected.

Tickets for Sir Syed Express could be purchased through mobile applications, allowing passengers

to book their travel from the comfort of their homes.

Railway CEO Amir Baloch expressed optimism about the venture, projecting an annual revenue

of approximately Rs 3 billion from the Sir Syed Express. He emphasized that the public-private

partnership model would play a crucial role in achieving self-sufficiency and boosting revenue

for the Pakistan Railways.

Looking ahead, Baloch revealed plans to operate ten more trains under similar public-private

partnerships next month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Water Mobile Car Rawalpindi Sunday From Coach Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

15 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

15 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

19 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

19 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

19 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

22 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

23 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan