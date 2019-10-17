UrduPoint.com
Sir Syed Paid Tribute Over His Services For Muslims Of Subcontinent

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Sir Syed paid tribute over his services for Muslims of Subcontinent

The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Thursday organised a special lecture to pay tribute to renowned scholar, educationist and leader of the subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmad Khan on his birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Thursday organised a special lecture to pay tribute to renowned scholar, educationist and leader of the subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmad Khan on his birth anniversary.

Key speaker, Professor Bushra Mujahid, said in her lecture that services of Sir Syed for the Muslims of Hindustan would be remembered forever.

She said that Sir Syed Ahmad encouraged the Muslims through his speeches and articles.

"He educated the Muslims so that they could be able to face educated but biased Hindus at that time," she added.

She said that Sir Syed was the founder of Aligarh education movement, which had produced educated Muslim, who later struggled for a separate homeland for Muslim.

As a result of the struggle, Pakistan came into being at a later stage under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah RA.

She said the nation should always remember such heroes of Pakistan.

Pakistan Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Aligarh Muslim

