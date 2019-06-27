Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Sir Syed road is in dilapidated condition, the road needed the authorities' attention for early repair.

The road is full of ditches and in poor condition linking with Umer road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Arya Mohallah while fatal accidents may be occurred due to the negligence of concerned.

There is a great rush witnessed on the road as hundreds of vehicles on road face multiple problems due to the bad condition. Waheed Qurashi, a local from Sir Syed road said during the raining season driving becomes almost impossible whereas the poor and miserable condition of the road multiplied to the miseries of the motorists. When contacted with Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that soon the patches work would be started and construction of the road to facilitate the motorists.