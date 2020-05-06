UrduPoint.com
Sir Syed Road Needs Civic Body's Attention For Early Repair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

Sir Syed road is in dilapidated condition and it needs attention of the civic authority for early repair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Sir Syed road is in dilapidated condition and it needs attention of the civic authority for early repair.

Naeem Qurashi, a local resident, Wednesday said it was quite difficult to drive on the road in routine life but it multiplied the miseries of the motorists especially in the rainy season.

He said it was an important road linking with Umer road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Arya Mohallah etcetera.

When contacted with Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan assured to start the 'repair work' soon to facilitate the motorists.

