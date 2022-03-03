UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed Uni Organizes Final Year Project Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a day-long Final Year Project Exhibition in which students presented their computer aided design and manufacturing projects

Altogether 100 captivating projects covering 10 disciplines were presented at the exhibition, said a statement on Thursday.

The projects that were put on display included Plastic Bricks, Roti Plant, sports Complex, an automatic trolley for use in supermarkets, which will move alongwith you.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with the Deans, Chairperson, HODs, visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts done by the students.

Visitors particularly the guests who were invited from notable manufacturing industries were amazed to see creativity of the young engineers.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we are living in the era of technology. Artificial Intelligence has brought a revolutionary change in the technological advancement, he said.

Expressing his views regarding FYP, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the exhibition provides a platform for the students to showcase their novel projects based on innovative ideas seeking new knowledge. University prepares students in a way that they would have ability to adjust with the changing environment besides learning.

He pointed out that a well-wisher from USA showed his interest in students' projects to exhibit it in Silicon Valley.

>