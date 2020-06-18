UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed University Executes Learning Management System To Prepare Faculty For Online Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:58 PM

Sir Syed University executes Learning Management System to Prepare faculty for Online Education

To fulfill the instructions of preparing for Online Classes issued by the Government of Sindh and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the current scenario of COVID19 Pandemic worldwide, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) executed the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare faculty for online education and to avoid the academic loss of the students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :To fulfill the instructions of preparing for Online Classes issued by the Government of Sindh and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the current scenario of COVID19 Pandemic worldwide, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) executed the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare faculty for online education and to avoid the academic loss of the students.

Sir Syed University organized 2-week Training on Capacity Building of Faculty for Online Lectures/ Virtual Classes (Train the Trainers Program), said a statement on Thursday.

Chairpersons of all departments attended the training sessions to further conduct the same training courses for the faculty members in respective departments.

Focusing on the challenges related to Online Education in Pakistan and HEC's role amid COVID-19 scenario, Vice Chancellor, SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the time now demands to prepare our students for the world that will emerge after this crisis has run its course, not only through instruction but also through practice.

To accomplish this task, training of the faculty is necessary for online learning of the students.

Expressing his views in a talk show hosted by a tv Channel through video-link, he said that Online teaching is completely different from face to face teaching, as it has different challenges and techniques.

Although faculty is familiar with old traditional kind of teaching, yet they need to keep pace with the modern time and undoubtedly it is quite a challenge to make them switch to the new form of teaching and learning system.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin resolved to accelerate their efforts with the collaboration of HEC to enhance the quality of online classes, ensure the readiness of e-learning components and contribute to the national effort against prevailing crisis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Education Same HEC TV All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

16 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

58 minutes ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.