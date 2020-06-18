Sir Syed University executes Learning Management System to Prepare faculty for Online Education

To fulfill the instructions of preparing for Online Classes issued by the Government of Sindh and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the current scenario of COVID19 Pandemic worldwide, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) executed the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare faculty for online education and to avoid the academic loss of the students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :To fulfill the instructions of preparing for Online Classes issued by the Government of Sindh and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the current scenario of COVID19 Pandemic worldwide, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) executed the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare faculty for online education and to avoid the academic loss of the students.

Sir Syed University organized 2-week Training on Capacity Building of Faculty for Online Lectures/ Virtual Classes (Train the Trainers Program), said a statement on Thursday.

Chairpersons of all departments attended the training sessions to further conduct the same training courses for the faculty members in respective departments.

Focusing on the challenges related to Online Education in Pakistan and HEC's role amid COVID-19 scenario, Vice Chancellor, SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the time now demands to prepare our students for the world that will emerge after this crisis has run its course, not only through instruction but also through practice.

To accomplish this task, training of the faculty is necessary for online learning of the students.

Expressing his views in a talk show hosted by a tv Channel through video-link, he said that Online teaching is completely different from face to face teaching, as it has different challenges and techniques.

Although faculty is familiar with old traditional kind of teaching, yet they need to keep pace with the modern time and undoubtedly it is quite a challenge to make them switch to the new form of teaching and learning system.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin resolved to accelerate their efforts with the collaboration of HEC to enhance the quality of online classes, ensure the readiness of e-learning components and contribute to the national effort against prevailing crisis.