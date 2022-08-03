Sir Syed University gets Brand of the Year Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) received the Brand of the Year Award in a ceremony organized by the Brands Foundation.

Sir Syed University is the first university who got this prestigious award in recognition of its excellence in the academic sector, said a statement on Wednesday.

General Secretary Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Muhammad Aamir also attended the event.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali received the award on behalf of the university.