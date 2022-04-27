UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed University Initiated Eid Gift Drive 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Sir Syed University initiated Eid Gift Drive 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Over 525 Eid gifts and 200 ration bags were distributed among the deserving employees by Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) under its Eid Gift Drive 2022 to distribute Eid gifts and other necessary items among the poor and needy employees on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Expressing his views, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said"The purpose of the Eid Gift Drive is to share joy and happiness with the people who can't afford to celebrate Eid fully."Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin highly appreciated the distribution of Eid Gifts on the occasion of Eid including ration bags. The Organizer Engr. Muhammad Yasir Zaheen, Senior Lecturer CED, was appreciated for holding this successful event.

