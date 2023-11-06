Open Menu

Sir Syed University Leads Collaborative Efforts At SW'23 In Croatia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sir Syed University leads collaborative efforts at SW'23 in Croatia

Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, gave a presentation regarding "Massive Information by a Plethora of Devices for Climate Protection through ICT” at the twenty-sixth Strategic Workshop (SW’23), held in the picturesque city of Dubrovnik, Croatia that brought together renowned experts and academics to deliberate on the pressing theme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, gave a presentation regarding "Massive Information by a Plethora of Devices for Climate Protection through ICT" at the twenty-sixth Strategic Workshop (SW'23), held in the picturesque city of Dubrovnik, Croatia that brought together renowned experts and academics to deliberate on the pressing theme.

The Session Chair, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, underscored the critical need to confront the contemporary challenges of climate change through the integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as indispensable tools for effective climate protection strategies, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The talk emphasized the imperative of a sophisticated mapping of the information landscape at a massive scale to unleash the potential of ICT in addressing climate-related issues.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Aamir explored how smart technologies, driven by data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of Things, empower decision-makers to understand the intricate relationship between Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate resilience.

Professor Ramjee Prasad, another distinguished participant, pledged to convene an online follow-up meeting to rally associates from Thailand and India for this collaborative effort.

Professor Adnan Shahid underscored the ease with which European universities could be brought on board once the Asian partners were finalized.

Professor Peter Lindgren expressed his keen interest in initiating both Capacity Building in Higher education (CBHE) and International Credit Mobility projects with universities in Pakistan.

This strategic workshop featured prominent delegates from Denmark, Germany, Belgium, India, Pakistan, Portugal, and Spain, underscoring the global importance of the discussions and collaborations that unfolded during the event.

As the international community continues to grapple with the multifaceted challenges of our time, gatherings such as SW’23 in Dubrovnik serve as vital platforms for interdisciplinary dialogues and partnerships aimed at finding innovative solutions to pressing global issues.

