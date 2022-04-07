Sir Syed University observes death anniversary of former Chancellor Z. A. Nizami

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and Aligarh Institute of Technology jointly observed the 9th death anniversary of Engr. Z. A. Nizami who were the founder Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and performed his duties as Chancellor till death.

He was also the President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association, said a statement on Thursday.

Remembering him, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Engr Z. A. Nizami was far ahead of his era.

Sir Syed University has an academic block to his name in recognition of his important services for the academic sector.

Sir Syed University is also going to establish Engr. Z.A. Nizami Chair at the campus soon.

Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Vali Uddin said that to futuristic approach demands change, and people here are reluctant to change. University must be visionary as it guides students to make a brilliant future.

Member Executive Committee of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association, Farrukh Nizami, son of Engr. Z. A. Nizami, said that his father wanted to make Sir Syed University greater than New York's university.

Decades earlier, he was planning to establish an incubation centre. He made technical labs, especially Linux, so many years ago. We plan to publish a book containing his 40 interviews that have the solution to every problem. Once a peon asked him to give an 80 yards plot and my father gave 80-yard plots to every peon at the office.

The event was concluded with dua for his esal e sawab.