Sir Syed University Of Engineering And Technology Organizes Seerat-Un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) Seminar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organizes Seerat-Un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) seminar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized the Seerat-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) seminar on the campus that was attended by a large number of students, faculty and others.

Renowned Naatkhwan Mahmood ul Hasan Ashrafi presented Salam and dua, while students of the university read Qaseeda Burda Shareef, said a statement on Thursday.

Addressing the Seminar, noted scholar Prof. Dr. Ismail Badayuni of Superior Science College, said, the change that comes from within, is a real change. The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) won the hearts of people by his perfect and pure character,he added.

Speaking, on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that the Quran is the book of divine guidance.

Jawaid Anwar said, "We shall be following the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), if sincerely following the Quran in its totality.

