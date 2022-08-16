UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology Celebrates Pakistan Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom.

Jawaid Anwar, Chancellor SSUET, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Vali Uddin, Cdre. (r) Salim Siddiqui, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, Registrar Cdre. (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Siraj Khilji, Mumtaz Kazmi, Farrukh Nizami, Salim uz Zaman, Mukhtar Naqvi, Masood Alam, Rifat Hussain, Mustafa Saqib and others hoisted the national flag to mark the Pakistan Independence Day at the university campus, said a statement on Tuesday.

The event concluded with the prayer for national progress and prosperity of the Muslim Umma.

