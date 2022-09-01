UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology Receives Best Engineering University Award

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering University award

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) received the CEO Clubs Tech Award for the Best Engineering University in Pakistan by the Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Ameen ul Haq during ITCN Asia Exhibition & Conference at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) received the CEO Clubs Tech Award for the Best Engineering University in Pakistan by the Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Ameen ul Haq during ITCN Asia Exhibition & Conference at Karachi Expo Centre.

Feeling proud on receiving the award, Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that it was indeed a great honor that the university had been bestowed with this prestigious award by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, and Sir Syed University always strived to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering, and technology, as well as business management. Sir Syed University has to play an effective role and set goals that can be met with a close collaboration based on the dynamics in the global context.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that they were glad to receive this award which he remarked it as a great achievement.

"Sir Syed University has achieved tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas, and co-curricular activities. National rankings, environmentally friendly and state-of-the facilities, a growing reputation for excellence in teaching, and affordable cost of education are some of the glaring attractions of SSUET," he added.

Registrar SSUET Cdre (r) Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali said, "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award which will add another feather to the university. The award gives us more encouragement, and hope and drives us to go forward to deliver the best.

CEO Clubs Network Worldwide is a corporate membership-based international business organization with members from various industries and chapters across the globe. It focuses on connecting CEOs and Entrepreneurs to share experiences, explore opportunities and grow business locally and internationally.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Business Education Progress From Share Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

13 minutes ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

13 minutes ago
 Over Rs200 mln being spent on Imran Khan's securit ..

Over Rs200 mln being spent on Imran Khan's security: Senate body told

33 minutes ago
 Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency disc ..

Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency discussed

33 minutes ago
 Minuster chair session on financial assessment of ..

Minuster chair session on financial assessment of flood effectees

42 minutes ago
 Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes lates ..

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.