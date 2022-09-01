Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering University award

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) received the CEO Clubs Tech Award for the Best Engineering University in Pakistan by the Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Ameen ul Haq during ITCN Asia Exhibition & Conference at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) received the CEO Clubs Tech Award for the Best Engineering University in Pakistan by the Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Ameen ul Haq during ITCN Asia Exhibition & Conference at Karachi Expo Centre.

Feeling proud on receiving the award, Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that it was indeed a great honor that the university had been bestowed with this prestigious award by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, and Sir Syed University always strived to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering, and technology, as well as business management. Sir Syed University has to play an effective role and set goals that can be met with a close collaboration based on the dynamics in the global context.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that they were glad to receive this award which he remarked it as a great achievement.

"Sir Syed University has achieved tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas, and co-curricular activities. National rankings, environmentally friendly and state-of-the facilities, a growing reputation for excellence in teaching, and affordable cost of education are some of the glaring attractions of SSUET," he added.

Registrar SSUET Cdre (r) Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali said, "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award which will add another feather to the university. The award gives us more encouragement, and hope and drives us to go forward to deliver the best.

CEO Clubs Network Worldwide is a corporate membership-based international business organization with members from various industries and chapters across the globe. It focuses on connecting CEOs and Entrepreneurs to share experiences, explore opportunities and grow business locally and internationally.