Open Menu

Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) Job Fair On Feb 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) is organizing the “Job Fair and Project Exhibition 2024” being held at SSUET Campus on February 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) is organizing the “Job Fair and Project Exhibition 2024” being held at SSUET Campus on February 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair offers a great opportunity for students to communicate directly with the job market’s leading companies, recruiters, and hiring managers.

This event will highlight the vast array of eminent opportunities available, showcasing Industries from manufacturing to IT to finance and much more.

Related Topics

Technology Job February Market Event From P

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

2 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

2 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

2 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

8 minutes ago
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 20 arrested along with fireworks

20 arrested along with fireworks

7 minutes ago
 DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teena ..

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver

1 hour ago
 PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportun ..

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan