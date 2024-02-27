Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) is organizing the “Job Fair and Project Exhibition 2024” being held at SSUET Campus on February 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair offers a great opportunity for students to communicate directly with the job market’s leading companies, recruiters, and hiring managers.

This event will highlight the vast array of eminent opportunities available, showcasing Industries from manufacturing to IT to finance and much more.