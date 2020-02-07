Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organizes an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris and to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris and to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

The event was attended by the Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Engineering Dr Talat Altaf, Dean Basics Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, Associate Dean Dr Muhammad Aamir and a large number of staff & faculty members and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Jawaid Anwar said that we are all gathered here to show solidarity with Kashmiris and to give them message that we stand by them at the crucial time of their life.

Jawaid Anwar said that our soldiers are sacrificing their life for the security of Pakistan.

Pakistani soldiers are not only protecting borders but also countering enemies' conspiracies at every place.

The event concluded with dua by Rashid ul Qadri for the success of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.