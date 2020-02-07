UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology Organizes An Event To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organizes an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris and to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized an event to show Solidarity with Kashmiris and to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

The event was attended by the Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Engineering Dr Talat Altaf, Dean Basics Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, Associate Dean Dr Muhammad Aamir and a large number of staff & faculty members and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Jawaid Anwar said that we are all gathered here to show solidarity with Kashmiris and to give them message that we stand by them at the crucial time of their life.

Jawaid Anwar said that our soldiers are sacrificing their life for the security of Pakistan.

Pakistani soldiers are not only protecting borders but also countering enemies' conspiracies at every place.

The event concluded with dua by Rashid ul Qadri for the success of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Rashid Event All

Recent Stories

Former Punjabi film actress Anjuman, husband Wasee ..

44 seconds ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

46 seconds ago

Rain delays South Africa v England ODI

47 seconds ago

Sindh a role model for integration of PWD into mai ..

50 seconds ago

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts:Met O ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center: 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.