Sir Syed University Organized A Lecture On "Cancer, Radiation And Stem Cells"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Biomedical Engineering Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a lecture on "Cancer, Radiation and Stem Cells" here on Wednedsay.

Renowned herbalist Dr. Nasaka (Nasir Saleem) was the guest speaker while Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin was also present, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, noted Herbalist Dr. Nasaka said, Cancer is nothing but its treatment is dangerous and it is not infectious disease.

He said that painkiller tablets tend to cause cancer while surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy may result into the death of a patient with its fatal effects on the body.

He pointed out that if you boil 50 washed leaves of coriander and then give this water to the cancer patient to drink 3 times a day, it will help remove the lethal effects of chemotherapy.

Also if you soak Multani Mitti in water throughout the night, and in the morning rub it on the whole body of cancer patient who is under radiotherapy, it will eliminate the side effects of the radiation, he added.

Dr. Nasaka revealed that if you eat watermelon after feeling thirsty just after the dialysis, you might die.