UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed University Organized A Lecture On "Cancer, Radiation And Stem Cells"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Sir Syed University organized a lecture on

Biomedical Engineering Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a lecture on "Cancer, Radiation and Stem Cells" here on Wednedsay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Biomedical Engineering Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a lecture on "Cancer, Radiation and Stem Cells" here on Wednedsay.

Renowned herbalist Dr. Nasaka (Nasir Saleem) was the guest speaker while Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin was also present, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, noted Herbalist Dr. Nasaka said, Cancer is nothing but its treatment is dangerous and it is not infectious disease.

He said that painkiller tablets tend to cause cancer while surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy may result into the death of a patient with its fatal effects on the body.

He pointed out that if you boil 50 washed leaves of coriander and then give this water to the cancer patient to drink 3 times a day, it will help remove the lethal effects of chemotherapy.

Also if you soak Multani Mitti in water throughout the night, and in the morning rub it on the whole body of cancer patient who is under radiotherapy, it will eliminate the side effects of the radiation, he added.

Dr. Nasaka revealed that if you eat watermelon after feeling thirsty just after the dialysis, you might die.

Related Topics

Technology Water Nasir Russian Ruble May Cancer

Recent Stories

Australia to set up 1st robotics manufacturing hub ..

36 seconds ago

Rs 30090 million allocated for dualizaton of Balka ..

38 seconds ago

PFF Tiger, NBP advance in 28th PFF National Challe ..

40 seconds ago

PPPP's Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar wins Ghot ..

44 seconds ago

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

19 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.