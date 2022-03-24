UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed University Organized Teachers' Award Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Sir Syed University organized Teachers' Award ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 43 faculty members of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) were honored with awards for their excellent performance in Best Techers Award ceremony at SSUET's campus here on Thursday.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said that teaching is an important and noble profession. Teacher is a pillar of the society who prepares a brigade of qualified and civilized individuals who may significantly contribute to the society, he said.

Presenting vote of thanks, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the purpose of the Teacher Award was to recognize and reward the significant contribution by the teachers to enhance the quality of learning and teaching in the university.

Dean, Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali also spoke on the occasion.

