Sir Syed University organizes a farewell ceremony in honour of Director IT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a farewell ceremony in honour of the Director Information Technology, Saqib Jawaid to pay tribute to his valuable services at the university

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a farewell ceremony in honour of the Director Information Technology, Saqib Jawaid to pay tribute to his valuable services at the university.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali along with Deans, HODs attended the ceremony. They acknowledged his services and expressed best wishes for his future. Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin presented him with a shield.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Javed Anwar, said that whole social structure is taking a new shape with the constantly changing world. Continuous research and discoveries are resulting in new technologies, opening venues and providing opportunities to the people. Change is a sign of life. The development of a society or country depends on the advancement of technology. No one can deny the importance of technology in modern times, which is based on information technology. Sir Syed University gave due importance to the IT sector and appointed an IT Expert Saqib Javed who rendered his valuable services voluntarily to make the department functional and effective. He proved his work with his skills and knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said, "Information technology is the design and implementation of information, or data, within the information system. It focuses on managing technology and improving its utilization to advance the overall business goals. Information Technology has a potent role in modern era of 4th industrial revolution. IT provides a number of different skills in the areas of business and technology. Sir Syed University is focused on the importance and effectiveness of this technology.

Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin pointed out that the university got the services of an eminent IT expert Saqib Javed who voluntarily designed and implemented the systems at the campus, which ran effectively and efficiently.

He introduced and executed many systems for e-payment, online education, online admission and online examination. Because of these systems, SSUET was the first university to start Fall semester program and we started Master's and PhD classes. His laudable services will always be remembered.

In his welcoming speech, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that his work was inspirational and he introduced such systems that enhanced the performance. Dean Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman said Saqib Javed did his work with complete devotion and dedication. He played a pivotal role in the induction and implementation of advanced technological systems at the campus and running them successfully. He gave a social media policy as well.

Associate Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir said that he was the first person who introduced Open Journal System required by HEC.

Chairman Bioinformatics, Prof. Dr. M.A.Haleem suggested awarding a gold medal to Saqib Javed in recognition of his honorary valuable services for more than one year.

The newly appointed IT Director, Shehzad Ahmed said that technology is the main identity of SSUET and we will endevour to make this university par excellence.

Expressing his gratitude to the participants in the ceremony, Saqib Javed said that I tried to make the department functional and active from the day one. Technology usage might produce comparatively more significant increases in academic achievement than would non-usage. I had a hard target ahead of me. I took my work as a divine mission and focused on introducing the systems much needed in the present scenario. I would like to thank all the people who make it possible for me to achieve the set targets.