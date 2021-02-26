UrduPoint.com
Sir Syed University Providing Technical, Strategic Support To HASWA For Producing Automatic Prosthetic Limbs

Fri 26th February 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has joined hands with Healthcare and Social Welfare Association (HASWA) for producing prosthetic limb in low cost.

The university is providing technical and strategic support to produce the automatic limb of high quality with lower cost. Sir Syed University had a session at the campus to demonstrate the automatic prosthetic limb, so far developed in collaboration with HASWA.

Addressing the session, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that it is really a tear-jerking experience to see a person with no limbs. However, prosthetic limbs may help him a lot to restore his confidence and make him to become independent. Sir Syed University is working on it to help the needy and deserving persons by joining hands with HASWA to develop a fully automatic prosthetic limb. SSUET strongly support HASWA to help the poorest of the poor.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin pointed out that the university is an important part of the society and fills the need of it. We aim to work on different dimensions with other organization and institutions to broaden the horizon.

Sir Syed University has a competent and experienced faculty to carry forward the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to develop a society with healthy norms. Sir Syed University has many engineering technologies under one roof including highly developed IT department.

Akbar Ismail of HASWA said every human being has a right to a healthy happy life not just an existence. HASWA provides free prosthetic Artificial Limbs and Calipers to the needy and deserved persons. To date, more than 18,000 People have been benefited by HASWA. Regaining mobility is a critical first step on the long road to recovery for amputees. They can begin to rebuild their lives, transforming a life of dependency on others into a life of increased self-worth and independence.

Engr. Dr. Sarmad Shams, Chairperson Biomedical Engineering Department, said that SSUET technical team is working on to make the limbs, which are light, easily adjustable and very mobile. Now the person fixed with limb can hold the empty glass and it will be a great achievement when he will hold a cup and bring it to the mouth.

