Sir Syed’s Death Anniversary On March 27
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The nation will observe the death anniversary of renowned reformer and educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on March 27, paying tribute to his contributions to the intellectual awakening of Muslims in the Subcontinent.
Born on October 17, 1817, in Delhi, Sir Syed played a pivotal role in promoting modern education among Muslims.
A visionary leader of the 19th century, he was instrumental in laying the foundation of the Aligarh Movement. In 1875, he established Madrasa-tul-Uloom, which later evolved into Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), to provide quality education to Muslims.
He also authored several books and contributed to the development of the Two-Nation Theory.Sir Syed Ahmed Khan passed away on March 27, 1898, and was laid to rest in Madrasa-tul-Uloom, Aligarh.
To mark his death anniversary, various government and private institutions will hold events to honor his legacy and contributions to education and social reform.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Chief Secretary reviews performance of outsourced hospitals4 minutes ago
-
2 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering4 minutes ago
-
Militant killed in joint operation by police, CTD4 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant sets up training facility for transforming lives of local youths4 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hyderabad’s historical Cloth Market4 minutes ago
-
Dera police destroy 15 kg seized explosive material4 minutes ago
-
13 prisoners freed, 217 granted remission4 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed’s death anniversary on March 274 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 8 units for polluting environment14 minutes ago
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act24 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II24 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar dinner hosts by minister for minorities24 minutes ago