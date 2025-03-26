Open Menu

Sir Syed’s Death Anniversary On March 27

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The nation will observe the death anniversary of renowned reformer and educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on March 27, paying tribute to his contributions to the intellectual awakening of Muslims in the Subcontinent.

Born on October 17, 1817, in Delhi, Sir Syed played a pivotal role in promoting modern education among Muslims.

A visionary leader of the 19th century, he was instrumental in laying the foundation of the Aligarh Movement. In 1875, he established Madrasa-tul-Uloom, which later evolved into Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), to provide quality education to Muslims.

He also authored several books and contributed to the development of the Two-Nation Theory.Sir Syed Ahmed Khan passed away on March 27, 1898, and was laid to rest in Madrasa-tul-Uloom, Aligarh.

To mark his death anniversary, various government and private institutions will hold events to honor his legacy and contributions to education and social reform.

