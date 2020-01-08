UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siraj Ahmed Appointed As PTI Central Secretary Finance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Siraj Ahmed appointed as PTI Central Secretary Finance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday appointed Siraj Ahmad as Central Secretary Finance of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday appointed Siraj Ahmad as Central Secretary Finance of the party.

According to a press release issued by party's central media, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee has notified Siraj Ahmad as Central Secretary Finance of the party.

He is already serving the party as financial advisor. Now he would perform as central secretary finance in addition to his previous responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media

Recent Stories

Dr Atta to receive highest Chinese scientific awar ..

55 seconds ago

Shah Mahmood Quershi to make diplomatic bid to eas ..

57 seconds ago

21 reports of Standing Committees presented in Nat ..

59 seconds ago

Govt decides to provide relief of Rs 7 billion to ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Confli ..

5 minutes ago

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.