Siraj Ahmed appointed as PTI Central Secretary Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday appointed Siraj Ahmad as Central Secretary Finance of the party.

According to a press release issued by party's central media, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee has notified Siraj Ahmad as Central Secretary Finance of the party.

He is already serving the party as financial advisor. Now he would perform as central secretary finance in addition to his previous responsibility.