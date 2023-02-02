Siraj Durrani and Khursheed Shah visit Kamber, condole with family of Syed Hussain Shah

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited Dargah Hussainabad in Kamber on Thursday to offer condolence with the family members of Eminent religious scholar Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah Bukhari alias Sain Kambar Waro, who died in a hospital of Karachi few days back

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited Dargah Hussainabad in Kamber on Thursday to offer condolence with the family members of Eminent religious scholar Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah Bukhari alias Sain Kambar Waro, who died in a hospital of Karachi few days back.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari and other members of his family.

They also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kindwords to the bereaved family.

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah also visited the grave of Eminent religious scholar Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah Bukhari alias Sain Kambar Waro, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha for the blessing of the departed soul.