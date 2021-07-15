UrduPoint.com
Siraj Munir Defends PhD Thesis

Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

Siraj Munir defends PhD thesis

Siraj Muneer Thursday defended his PhD dissertation on "Estimation of population location and scale parameters under different sampling schemes using the supplementary information" under the supervision of Dr. Alamgir Associate Professor, Department of Statistics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Siraj Muneer Thursday defended his PhD dissertation on "Estimation of population location and scale parameters under different sampling schemes using the supplementary information" under the supervision of Dr. Alamgir Associate Professor, Department of Statistics.

His external examiners were Prof. Dr.

Hanif Lakho, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Khan Chairman, Department of Statistics, Islamia College Peshawar and Prof Dr. Qamruz Zaman, Department of Statistics, University of Peshawar while his foreign evaluators were Prof. Dr. Gamrot, University of Economics, Katowice, Poland and Prof. Dr. Karl Pfeiffer University of Applied Science, Austria.

