UrduPoint.com

Siraj-ul-Haq Appeals Political Parties To Shun Differences, Facilitate Flood-hit Families

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq stressed upon political parties to shun differences and facilitate the flood-hit people wholeheartedly

TAUNSA SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq stressed upon political parties to shun differences and facilitate the flood-hit people wholeheartedly.

He was talking to rain affected people during his visit to Taunsa Shareef here on Monday. He also monitored the relief work, carried out by Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Siraj assured the people that Jamat-e-Islami would continue relief activities in the flood-affected areas until complete rehabilitation.

He said the rulers should also pay attention and ensure maximum relief work. He also appealed the philanthropists to come forward and assist the affected families.

People in 27 districts of Balochistan underwent immense troubles due to ferocious floods, Siraj said while demanding of the government to declare Taunsa as a new district in the province.

