Siraj ul Haq calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :a three-member delegation led by Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, current political situation in the country came under discussion, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present during the meeting.