UrduPoint.com

Siraj Ul Haq Calls On PM

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Siraj ul Haq calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :a three-member delegation led by Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, current political situation in the country came under discussion, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Media

Recent Stories

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 minute ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

2 hours ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.