Siraj-ul-Haq Demands Convening International Kashmir Conference

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday recommended convening an International Kashmir Conference for highlighting the atrocities of occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir, besides giving a comprehensive briefing to Islamabad based ambassadors of the world about the consequences of Indian annexation of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday recommended convening an International Kashmir Conference for highlighting the atrocities of occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir, besides giving a comprehensive briefing to Islamabad based ambassadors of the world about the consequences of Indian annexation of Kashmir.

Speaking to Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan presided over by Professor Sajid Mir, he said the Standing committee should also invite Hurriyat leaders, intellectuals, in the next meeting to discuss the issue threadbare and chalk out a consensus future course of action.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq Haq asked the government to avoid banking on International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it was a political institute and could prove a trap to prolong the issue of Kashmir. Rehman Malik stressed redoubling diplomatic offences against India and Prime Minister Narendera Modi should be dragged in the international courts as war criminal.

Dr Shahzad Waseem recommended to contact saner elements in India to brief them the consequences of annexation of Kashmir.

Meanwhile the Committee in a unanimously adopted resolution strongly condemned the Indian move to change the status of Kashmir by revoking section 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution and urged international community and UN to take strict cognizance of all unlawful acts of India and stop human right violations.

The committee moving to the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute with the full evidence to initiate the process for the trial of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as war criminal.

The committee said the move was unconstitutional, illegal, utra vires and balatant breach of international law and several United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The committee condemned the genocide, kidnapping and torture of innocent Kashmiri people, imposition of curfew and arrest of Kashmiri leadership in the occupied Kashmir which constitute grave human rights violation, repression and high handedness.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Nighat Mirza, Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum, Saleem Zia, Liaquat Tarakai and government officials.

