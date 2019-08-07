UrduPoint.com
Siraj Ul Haq For International Conference On Kashmir

Wed 07th August 2019

Jamat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said the government should convene an international conference on Kashmir issue to highlight Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said the government should convene an international conference on Kashmir issue to highlight Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

Talking to media here outside the Parliament House, he said the intellectuals and diplomats from across the world should be invited in the conference to highlight Kashmir issue.

He said the people of Pakistan always support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right of self determination.

Meanwhile, Senator Mian Muhammad Attique said that a joint strategy should be devised on the illegal move of India regarding change of demographic status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Which, he said, was a clear violation of United Nations treaties.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced for taking suggestions from the opposition and intellectuals for devising a joint strategy over the matter.

