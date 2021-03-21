UrduPoint.com
Siraj Ul Haq Prays For Early Recovery Of PM Imran, Critizes Corrupt Elite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Siraj ul Haq prays for early recovery of PM Imran, critizes corrupt elite

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Senator ,Siraj-ul-Haq, on Sunday strongly criticized corrupt elite saying they usurped national resources and failed to remain adhered to ideology of Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally in Multan, Siraj ul Haq prayed for quick recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He criticized the government over price hike and said that the promises made with the people have not yet been fulfilled.

He further said that the PDM has the same people in its fold who have been tried by the public in the past. This nation needs development, prosperity and justice, he added.

Referring to South Punjab, he said that problems of the people still persist in this area.

"Solution to all our problems lies in Nizam-e-Mustafa," he declared. Masses should support us in building an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan, Siraj-ul-Haq said.

