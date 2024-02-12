Siraj-ul-Haq Resigns As JI Emir Over Failure In General Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Jamaat-e-Islami Spokesperson Qaisar Sherif says Siraj ul Haq, acknowledging the failure despite his hard work in the elections, resigned from his position as the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj ul Haq has resigned from his position, saying that despite efforts and hard work, the party could not achieve the desired results in the elections.
According to the details, Jamaat-e-Islami Spokesperson Qaisar Sherif said that Siraj ul Haq, acknowledging the failure despite his hard work in the elections, resigned from his position as the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Qaisar Sherif stated that the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Siraj ul Haq, has resigned from the leadership of the party. He wrote in his resignation that despite extensive efforts and hard work, Jamaat-e-Islami could not achieve the desired success in the elections. Siraj ul Haq said that the workers have worked tirelessly, and may Allah accept their efforts.
"I accept this failure and resign from the leadership of the party."
Qaisar Sherif said that the Secretary-General of Jamaat-e-Islami, Amirul Azim, has called for an emergency meeting of the Shura. The central consultative council meeting will be held on February 17 in Mansoora, Lahore. The Shura meeting will commence at ten in the morning.
The situation will be discussed in the central consultative council.
On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to elect a new leader. The Names of Siraj ul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, and Hafiz Naeem ul Rahman have emerged for the new leader. According to the party's constitution, the election of the Jamaat-e-Islami leader is held every five years.
The Election Commission of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, headed by Rashed Naseem, has announced three names for the leadership of the party in the first phase of the leader's election. Among them, Siraj ul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, and Hafiz Naeem ul Rahman are included as candidates.
Apart from these three, any member of the Jamaat-e-Islami can also propose a candidate for the position of the party leader.
All stages of the leader's election will be completed by March 31, 2024. The announcement of the new leader of Jamaat-e-Islami will be made in April.
The Election Commission of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan consists of President Rashed Naseem and other members including Bilal Qudrat Butt, Sardar Zafar Hussain, Dr. Atta ur Rahman, and Engineer Akhlaq Ahmed.
