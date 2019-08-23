UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siraj-ul-Haq Shows Resentment Over Global Quietness On Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:09 PM

Siraj-ul-Haq shows resentment over global quietness on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami'S Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the silence of world on impending humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir is deplorable

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami'S Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the silence of world on impending humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir is deplorable..In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Friday, he said the curfew in the held region entered 20th day and there was complete commutation barrier.The reports were coming about the shortage of food and life saving drugs from the valley which could risk the lives of thousands of Kashmiri including children and woman.He reminded the world generally and India particularly that people of Kashmir would never give up and continue their struggle for freedom from New Delhi's yoke."The brutal tactics of occupied forces have failed to repress the uprising in Kashmir," said Siraj, adding the world must shun its silence now and raise voice in support of the people of Kashmir.He said after annexation of the Kashmir on August 5, India deployed thousands of additional troops in the valley which was already a most militarized zone.

But, he added, New Delhi tactics failed to achieve desired results despite imposition of curfew, communication blackout and putting the entire Kashmiri leadership in jails.

He said the Occupied Kashmir had turned into the world's largest prison.The JI chief demanded the government take practical and bold step on Kashmir cause. He said people of Kashmir were looking towards Pakistan while Islamabad was awaiting help from the US for the solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said those who expected Washington would extend its help for the solution of Kashmir dispute were living in fool's paradise.He paid tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian occupation and reminded them that people of Pakistan were standing with them in this testing moment.

He said JI was conducting a rally in Peshawar on August 25 and in Karachi on September 1 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Islamabad Peshawar Occupied Kashmir Shortage World Drugs Washington New Delhi August September Women From Government

Recent Stories

Nadeem Afzal Chan apologizes to accept Prime Minis ..

21 seconds ago

ANF official held for rape attempting of foreign n ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan's capacity of export to be augmented unde ..

26 seconds ago

KP Cabinet approves Legal Aid bill for provision o ..

28 seconds ago

Chinese delegation keen to introduce modern tech i ..

5 minutes ago

Scholars strongly condemn Indian atrocities in IOK ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.