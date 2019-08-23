Siraj-ul-Haq shows resentment over global quietness on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami'S Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the silence of world on impending humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir is deplorable

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami'S Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the silence of world on impending humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir is deplorable..In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Friday, he said the curfew in the held region entered 20th day and there was complete commutation barrier.The reports were coming about the shortage of food and life saving drugs from the valley which could risk the lives of thousands of Kashmiri including children and woman.He reminded the world generally and India particularly that people of Kashmir would never give up and continue their struggle for freedom from New Delhi's yoke."The brutal tactics of occupied forces have failed to repress the uprising in Kashmir," said Siraj, adding the world must shun its silence now and raise voice in support of the people of Kashmir.He said after annexation of the Kashmir on August 5, India deployed thousands of additional troops in the valley which was already a most militarized zone.

But, he added, New Delhi tactics failed to achieve desired results despite imposition of curfew, communication blackout and putting the entire Kashmiri leadership in jails.

He said the Occupied Kashmir had turned into the world's largest prison.The JI chief demanded the government take practical and bold step on Kashmir cause. He said people of Kashmir were looking towards Pakistan while Islamabad was awaiting help from the US for the solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said those who expected Washington would extend its help for the solution of Kashmir dispute were living in fool's paradise.He paid tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian occupation and reminded them that people of Pakistan were standing with them in this testing moment.

He said JI was conducting a rally in Peshawar on August 25 and in Karachi on September 1 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.