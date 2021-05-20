Siraj-ul-Haq to lead Labaik Palestine rally on Friday afternoon: Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq will lead Labaik Palestine rally in Islamabad on Friday afternoon to protest Israeli state terrorism and express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims, Ameer Jamat-e- Islami, Islamabad Nasrullah Randhawa informed.

Talking to media Randhawa who was flanked by Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President Markazi Anjaman e Tajtan Islamabad said the rally will commence from Centaurus Mall at 4 pm and culminate at D Chowk.The rally will be attended by thousands of men, women and children from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and surrounding areas.

He urged the people of Federal capital to fully participate in the rally, condemn Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine. In Palestine, Israel has so far martyred over 275 Palestinian Muslims.