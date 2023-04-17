Siraj ul Haq urged parties to resolve political issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq on Monday urged all political parties should come together and formulate a plan to resolve current political issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the political issues should be resolved, otherwise the entire nation will have to bear the consequences.

He said, "In such a situation, all the forces have to be neutral so that there is a solution to the problems." He said if the political issues were not resolved by the politicians, then the undemocratic powers would take advantage of it.

In response to a question, he said it was PTI Chief Imran Khan's own decision to dissolve the assemblies.

Replying to another question he said all political parties should formulate a long-term plan to keep the country awayfrom the crises which the country faces again and again.