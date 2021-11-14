UrduPoint.com

Siraj ul Haq urges to eliminate sugar-mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq urged the concerned department to take strict action against sugar mafia.

He was holding a press conference, here on Sunday. Siraj ul Haq stated that South Punjab was highly fertile area for wheat and cotton. The sugar-mafia had pursued farmers for cultivation of sugarcane in the region.

Later on, the mafia blackmailed the farmers and used to purchase sugarcane against low prices.

The Ameer Jamat-e-Islami maintained that sugar mafia should be dealt with iron hands.

He said there was need to establish some more hospitals. He also demanded of government to widen Indus highway and Vehari-Multan road. The universities should be established at divisional level to promote women education particularly.

Steps should also be taken to make election process more transparent, he added.

