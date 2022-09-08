Siraj-ul- Haq visits relief camp, calls for concerted efforts to rehabilitate flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq visited the relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation near Detha station on Thursday and distributed relief items among the flood victims.

Speaking on this occasion, Sirajul Haque said that due to rain and floods, there has been a huge disaster in the entire country including Sindh and we all have to work together for the rehabilitation of the victims.

He asked the officers concerned that there was a need to work on a war footing for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, which will help reduce their suffering.

Al-Khidmat Foundation is a welfare organization that is helping the victims as per it's capacity, but government and the army can help them more than a welfare organization, Sirajul Haq said.

He said that thousands of workers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat were working day and night to help the victims because it was our religious obligation to help our suffering people.

Earlier, Sardar Zubair Solangi along with large number of Jamat members welcomed Siraj-ul-Haq on arrival at Hyderabad.

Jamat Islami leaders Syed Miraj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, Muhammad Hussain Mihnati, Abdul Waheed Qureshi, Mujahid Chana, Aqeel Ahmed Khan and other leaders were also present on the occasion. JI chief also visited Madressah-i-Riazul Uloom.

Siraj-ul-Haq expressed regret over the loss of life and the loss of agricultural crops due to rain and flood and said that measures were not taken despite the advance warning from the Meteorological Department, which caused a lot of damage.

Emir Jamat-i- Islami also expressed sympathy with the victims by placing hand over the head of innocent girls residing in the camp.