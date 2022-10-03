Siraj-ul-Haq visits tent village in Jamshoro

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited tent village set up by Al Khidmat Foundation on the embankment of the Wah in Jamshoro and inspected the facilities being providing to flood-hit people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited tent village set up by Al Khidmat Foundation on the embankment of the Wah in Jamshoro and inspected the facilities being providing to flood-hit people.

Talking to media, he said that the victims living in the relief camps were suffering from malaria, dengue and diarrhea diseases, which could lead to a human tragedy.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief also distributed relief items among the flood affectees housed there in the tent village.

Siraj-ul- Haq said Al Khidmat Foundation and other NGOs were playing a major role in the relief and rehabilitation work for Sindh's flood victims.

He appealed to the government to help the victims practically and to take measures to protect the victims living in the relief camps from diseases.

He was accompanied by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Liaquat Baloch, provincial Emir Muhammad Hussain Mihnati and others during his visit to the tent village.