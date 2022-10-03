UrduPoint.com

Siraj-ul-Haq Visits Tent Village In Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Siraj-ul-Haq visits tent village in Jamshoro

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited tent village set up by Al Khidmat Foundation on the embankment of the Wah in Jamshoro and inspected the facilities being providing to flood-hit people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited tent village set up by Al Khidmat Foundation on the embankment of the Wah in Jamshoro and inspected the facilities being providing to flood-hit people.

Talking to media, he said that the victims living in the relief camps were suffering from malaria, dengue and diarrhea diseases, which could lead to a human tragedy.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief also distributed relief items among the flood affectees housed there in the tent village.

Siraj-ul- Haq said Al Khidmat Foundation and other NGOs were playing a major role in the relief and rehabilitation work for Sindh's flood victims.

He appealed to the government to help the victims practically and to take measures to protect the victims living in the relief camps from diseases.

He was accompanied by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Liaquat Baloch, provincial Emir Muhammad Hussain Mihnati and others during his visit to the tent village.

Related Topics

Sindh Dengue Flood Visit Lead Jamshoro Media From Government

Recent Stories

EU to Train Up to 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Repo ..

EU to Train Up to 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Supremacy of Parliament to be honored at all costs ..

Supremacy of Parliament to be honored at all costs: NA Body

46 seconds ago
 Institutions are guardians of national security, n ..

Institutions are guardians of national security, not for fulfilling Imran's 'nef ..

47 seconds ago
 Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Taki ..

Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Taking Place in Berlin - Reports

49 seconds ago
 PML(N) sacrificed political interest to protect st ..

PML(N) sacrificed political interest to protect state's interest: Javed Latif

51 seconds ago
 Head of French Presidential Administration Accused ..

Head of French Presidential Administration Accused of Illicit Receipt of Funds - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.