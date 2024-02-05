Siraj-ul-Haq vows unwavering support for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Siraj-ul-Haq, declared on Monday a steadfast commitment to the freedom struggles of Kashmir and Palestine.

Talking to ptv news, he emphasized the need for a strong political stance and expressed the party's top priority the independence of Kashmir.

Siraj-ul-Haq affirmed the unwavering dedication of Jamaat-e-Islami to the freedom causes of both Kashmir and Palestine.

He urged politicians to adopt a solid stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Siraj-ul-Haq assured that the Pakistani nation would persist in providing unyielding support to the people of Kashmir.

Answering a question, he said JI has a comprehensive plan for Karachi if elected.

He highlighted Karachi's diverse population, comprising people from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to unite everyone for Karachi's development.

Ameer JI pledged to work towards establishing an Islamic, prosperous, clean, green, and corruption-free Pakistan, aligning with the aspirations of the nation.