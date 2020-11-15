PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The mother of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq laid to rest in Samar Bagh district Dir Lower on Sunday.

Her funeral prayer was offered by Siraj ul Haq at Samar Bagh Stadium which was also attended by Vice Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Chief Khateeb KP Maulana Ismail and others.

She was died after long illness and was admitted in a hospital in Peshawar.

Political and traders community expressed condolence with Siraj ul Haq.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lost with fortitude.