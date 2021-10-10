Siraj-ul-Haque to address gathering in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan, chief Sirajul Haq will be addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur on October 10.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday the central chief of JI Pakistan, Siraj-ul-Haque will address workers convention of the party here in Bahawalpur.

He will also hold meetings with party leaders and activists and other stakeholders.

The Central General Secretary of JI Pakistan, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Chief of JI South Punjab, Rao Zafar and Deputy Chief of JI South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar will also address the workers convention.