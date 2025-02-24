Sirajuddin stresses need for public awareness to 'Combat Banking Frauds'

In a bid to combat the alarming rise in financial scams, Federal Banks Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz on Monday issued an urgent call to action, advising the public to safeguard their personal banking details and never share OTPs, following a shocking 27,000 reported cases of electronic and ATM frauds in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) In a bid to combat the alarming rise in financial scams, Federal Banks Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz on Monday issued an urgent call to action, advising the public to safeguard their personal banking details and never share OTPs, following a shocking 27,000 reported cases of electronic and ATM frauds in 2024.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Sirajuddin Aziz warned public about the dangers of sharing sensitive information, such as PIN s and OTPs, with unauthorized individuals or agencies which can lead to serious financial losses and identity theft.

He advised the public to be cautious when receiving suspicious calls, messages, or emails that request sensitive information.

He stressed the imperative need for public vigilance, warning citizens against sharing sensitive financial information, including OTPs, with anyone, not even with close relatives.

"Stay informed, stay alert, and stay safe," he emphasized.

"Regularly review your account statements, monitor your credit reports, and report any discrepancies to your bank promptly", he added.

He said that while using an ATM, it is essential to lock the door and, if your card gets stuck, immediately call and report the incident.

Additionally, when using an ATM in a crowded area, avoid entering your PIN in a rush; instead, wait for your turn and ensure no one is watching, he advised.

He also emphasized the importance of personal responsibility when filling out bank forms.

"Individuals should fill out their own bank forms and carefully select the services they need, rather than relying on others to do it for them," he

advised.

"This helps prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information and ensures that customers are aware of the services they are signing up for," he added.

The public should be cautious of various scams, including false calls and SMS regarding lottery schemes, which are entirely fake. Additionally, "click to earn money" SMS or website offers are also scams, and people should not fall for them. Furthermore, messages or calls claiming that you've won a car prize are also false, so it's essential to be vigilant and not respond to these types of communications, he highlighted.

Avoid online financial transactions. Your Credit Card info can be stolen / misused, he added.

Responding a query, he added that with the rise of digital transactions, scammers have become more sophisticated, targeting unsuspecting individuals through fraudulent means, adding, almost 99% our innocent citizen attended fake calls.

He urged the media to play a proactive role in raising awareness among the public about the dangers of banking frauds and scams. Additionally, he encouraged individuals who have fallen victim to such frauds to come forward and report their cases to the authorities, ensuring that their voices are heard and justice is served.