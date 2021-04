Sirajul Haq attends funeral prayer

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq here on Saturday attended funeral prayer of Prof Dr Ahmad Saeed, former head of Forensic Medicine Department Faisalabad Medical University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq here on Saturday attended funeral prayer of Prof Dr Ahmad Saeed, former head of Forensic Medicine Department Faisalabad Medical University.

Later, Dr Ahmad Saeed was laid to rest in Chuhar Majra graveyard.

Sijraul Haq paid tributes to Dr Ahmad Saeed and said that he servedthe humanity at frontline during coronavirus pandemic and his serviceswould be remembered for a long.