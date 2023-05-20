Sirajul Haq calls on Governor Balochistan

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar here at Governor Hous

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar here at Governor House.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir was also present on the occasion.

The governor while condemning the suicide attack on JI Ameer inquired about the wellbeing of Sirajul Haq.

In the meeting, the political situation of the country and the province was also discussed.