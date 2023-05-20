UrduPoint.com

Sirajul Haq Calls On Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Sirajul Haq calls on Governor Balochistan

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar here at Governor Hous

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar here at Governor House.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir was also present on the occasion.

The governor while condemning the suicide attack on JI Ameer inquired about the wellbeing of Sirajul Haq.

In the meeting, the political situation of the country and the province was also discussed.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Balochistan Governor Nasir

Recent Stories

Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May ..

Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May 9 tragedy commenced under Con ..

5 minutes ago
 Mason denies Kane was saying farewell to Spurs

Mason denies Kane was saying farewell to Spurs

5 minutes ago
 Steps underway to facilitate Balochistan's landlor ..

Steps underway to facilitate Balochistan's landlords: Balochistan Agriculture Se ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open ..

UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023

26 minutes ago
 CM, Governor Balochistan condemns Zarghoon check p ..

CM, Governor Balochistan condemns Zarghoon check post attack

28 minutes ago
 G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - ..

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - Prime Minister

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.