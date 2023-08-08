Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the caretaker setup should be hundred percent neutral and sincere with their primary responsibility of conducting fair and transparent elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the caretaker setup should be hundred percent neutral and sincere with their Primary responsibility of conducting fair and transparent elections.

Addressing a meeting with the office bearers of JI Women Wing, Jamiat Talaba Arabia and Islami Jamiat Talaba at Mansoorah, here on Tuesday, he said that prices of electricity, gas, petrol and food items were raised multiple times which should be brought down to provide relief to the masses. He said that everyone from Chitral to Karachi is worried due to inflation and unemployment.

He said that the people should hold the corrupt elements accountable with the power of their vote in next general elections, adding that the people should give vote only to qualified and honest people.