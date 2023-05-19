Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Friday narrowly escaped a "suicide attack" in Zhob area of Balochistan.

Police officials told media that explosion left six others injured, one of them seriously.

JI Balochistan sources said Sirajul Haq was on his way to address the party gathering when the suicide attacker blew himself up near the vehicle of Sirajul Haq.

They said JI leader's vehicle was partly damaged in the incident while he remained unhurt.

The police officials said that a body found at the site of the blast was of the "suicide attacker.

Further probe is underway