UrduPoint.com

Sirajul Haq Escapes Suicide Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Friday narrowly escaped a "suicide attack" in Zhob area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Friday narrowly escaped a "suicide attack" in Zhob area of Balochistan.

Police officials told media that explosion left six others injured, one of them seriously.

JI Balochistan sources said Sirajul Haq was on his way to address the party gathering when the suicide attacker blew himself up near the vehicle of Sirajul Haq.

They said JI leader's vehicle was partly damaged in the incident while he remained unhurt.

The police officials said that a body found at the site of the blast was of the "suicide attacker.

Further probe is underway

Related Topics

Injured Suicide Attack Balochistan Police Vehicle Suicide Zhob SITE Media

Recent Stories

Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

3 minutes ago
 Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakis ..

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ..

3 minutes ago
 Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

3 minutes ago
 Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wi ..

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Pr ..

7 minutes ago
 Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-1 ..

Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16 Jets to Be Defined Soon - Am ..

3 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan For ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan Forum 2023

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.