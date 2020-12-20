UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sirajul Haq Stresses On Role Of Scholars For Unity Of 'Ummah'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:04 AM

Sirajul Haq stresses on role of scholars for unity of 'Ummah'

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said Ulema and Mashaikh should come forward and provide leadership to the people, adding that his party is willing to follow them as they lead

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said Ulema and Mashaikh should come forward and provide leadership to the people, adding that his party is willing to follow them as they lead.

Speaking at 'Finality of Prophet (PBUH) and Honour of Ahl-e-Bait and Sahaba Conference' here on Saturday, Siraj ul Haq said Ulema and Mashaikh should come forward with the power of Holy Quran and Sunnah and lead the people by providing them political leadership.

"They should strive to enforce Nizam-e-Mustafa in Pakistan," he emphasized and said, the enemies of islam were conspiring against the Ummah.

"We shouldn't allow reducing any Muslim country to what we see in Iraq, Afghanistan and other war torn countries," he said.

The JI's chief said that with the independence of Kashmir, the ideological and Islamic state of Pakistan would become complete.He said India was trying to stop the river water entering Pakistan so that it could badly hurt the country's economy.

Haq underlined that no Muslim could tolerate profanity against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ahl-e-Bait and Sahaba Ikraam. The Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) President Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair and other speakers also expressed their views in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Water Independence Lead Muslim

Recent Stories

Hussain Al Jassmi, ngham to lead inaugural concert ..

36 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

2 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 minutes ago

India trying to divert world attention from atroci ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.