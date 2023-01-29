Siran Forest Division launches Spring plantation drive 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANKIYARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Lower Siran Forest Division Shankiyari Sunday formally inaugurated Spring plantation drive 2023, Conservator Muhammad Yousuf Khan planted a sapling on the occasion.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Conservator Lower Siran Forest Division Shankiyari Muhammad Yousuf said that Pakistan is one of the worst hit countries by the climatic changes and we need to plant more trees to fight back against this calamity.

He further said that every year forest department launches a massive plantation drive to increase our green gold reservoirs, and we cannot achieve the targets without the support and cooperation of the masses.

The conservator said that in this regard people should come and join hands with the forest department, we are providing saplings to the people free of cost and our teams also give their expert opinion to the farmers and land owners who are interested to plant trees.

Yousuf Khan said that during the past few years in KP province, we have planted billions of trees on baron lands hills and turned these areas into jungles, this year's plantation drive is also a continuation of the previous achievements.

At the end of the ceremony, a large number of saplings were also distributed amongst the people those have participated in the inauguration.