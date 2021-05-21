UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siran Valley To Be Made Center Of Attraction For Tourists: Haji Saleh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Siran valley to be made center of attraction for tourists: Haji Saleh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, MNA Haji Saleh Muhammad Khan during his visit to Mansehra the other day met with area elite in Khan Missionary where he discussed matters pertaining to area development with special focus on promotion of tourism activities.

According to correspondent, Haji Saleh Muhammad Khan held a detailed meeting with public representatives and elders including Shaukat Khan, Bashir Khan and Shafaat Khan on promotion of the business opportunities in the area.

At the meeting, enhancing tourist attractions in the area, especially in the beautiful Siran valley came under discussion.

Haji Saleh said Siran valley was a much visit-worthy place and people knew very little about this beautiful tourists' resort.

He said there was a need to promote the hidden tourism values of the Siran valley so that tourists could be attracted to the area and local people get business opportunities. By showing the secret exquisiteness of Siran valley to the world, he said our people could earn hefty revenue through tourism activity.

Haji Saleh assured the people that Siran valley would be made a center of tourists' attraction adding he would soon visit the valley to evaluate the tourism potential of the area and ways and means to utilize it.

Related Topics

World Business Visit Mansehra

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

10 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

10 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

10 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solut ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.