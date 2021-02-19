UrduPoint.com
SIREN To Improve Quality Of Education In Sindh: Director ICCBS

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

SIREN to improve quality of education in Sindh: Director ICCBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :"The establishment of Sindh Innovation, Research, and Education Network (SIREN) is a major initiative of the Sindh Government for a province-wide Distance-less Education program to promote knowledge, and to improve the quality of education and research in the province.

Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, stated this while delivering an online inaugural-speech at a one-day workshop on "Process and Perks of Commercializing Academic Research," held at Dr. Salimuzzamman Auditorium, ICCBS. Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, ICCBS Acting Director also spoke on the occasion, said a statement on Friday.

The SIREN was jointly established by the Government of Sindh and L.E.J. National Science Information Center, ICCBS University of Karachi (UoK).

L.E.J. National Science Information Center and SIREN mutually organized the workshop, which was mainly conducted by Dr.

Mir Dost, who is serving as an Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management at the Department of Management Sciences in the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) Uthal, Balochistan-Pakistan.

Prof. Iqbal said that the Primary objective of the SIREN was to use a modern ICT platform for enhancing research capacity, pedagogical skills, and quality of content, and to promote research collaboration between institutions of higher learning in Sindh.

He said that SIREN would link all universities of Sindh and their campuses, and later colleges and schools as well, through the most modern, yet cost-effective, technologies that will enable everyone to be engaged in learning, teaching, and research activities through the focal center LEJNSIC.

The purpose of the workshop was to understand the importance of academic research and steps to convert its outcomes into products, processes, and services for commercial usage, he said.

