Siri Paye: A delight for food lovers at Iftar parties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Renowned for its hospitality and warmth, Peshawar is particularly known for siri paye—a mouthwatering dish prepared from the pure meat of sacrificial animals, which is being sold like a hot cake for Iftar parties.

With the start of holy month of Ramazan, the demand for siri paye for iftar parties has increased manifolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Peshawar where the city's rich culinary tradition heats up, drawing food enthusiasts from far and wide.

The delicious dish is famous for its deep, rich flavors and high nutritional value, making it a perfect choice for Iftar.

The visitors are seen in large numbers on its shops in Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Hashtnagri, Namak Mandi in city and Fawara Chowk in the cantonment of Peshawar. These bazaars are bustling with tourists and visitors alike, eager to savor the delicacy during iftar to sehri.

The dish is a mix of slow-cooked meat and bones of cows, oxen and buffaloes, simmered for hours to release the rich flavors and nutritious elements that have become an ifar staple in the city.

One such visitor, Saqib Khan, a public sector employee from Swabi, told APP about his trip to Peshawar for the express purpose of enjoying this mouthwatering dish.

"My family’s visit to Peshawar is never complete without tasting the delectable cuisine of Sripaye," said Saqib, adding that the siri paye in Namak Mandi is particularly famous across the city.

"On invitation of my childhood friend for iftar party, I came here to enjoy Sripaye," he said.

Dr Malik Riaz, Principal Medical Officer at Govt Hospital Pabbi Nowshera said the dish is not only delicious but also highly nutritious, particularly beneficial for people with low protein levels, weak bones, or anemia.

He said the dish provides a healthy boost to energy, making it a popular choice during Iftar.

One of the prominent sellers of siri paye in the city is Umar Ali, who runs a family-owned restaurant called "Nika Haji Nazeer Ahmed Paye," commonly known as Nika Siri Paye.

Umar inherited the business from his father 33 years ago, who himself carried on the legacy of his father, Naik Mohammad, known as Nika, who is believed to have introduced siri paye to the city before partition.

“Despite rising meat prices, the demand for siri paye remains high during Ramazan and it has always been a profitable business in the holy month,” Umar said.

The dish is made by slow-cooking the meat and bones in a clay pot over low heat for up to 20 hours, which helps retain the rich flavors.

It is then served in traditional clay bowls, with larger bowls costing around Rs. 700 and smaller portions available for Rs. 300 to Rs. 350.

The famous food remains a strong attraction for both local residents and visitors from other districts and even overseas Pakistanis, who often place orders for frozen siri paye to take home when traveling abroad.

The popularity of siri paye is not limited to Peshawar’s residents. International food bloggers, like Thai vlogger Mark Wiens, who visited in 2018, have praised the dish, calling it one of the best things they have tasted in Pakistan.

Alongside siri paye, the iftar parties also bring an increased demand for other food delights in Peshawar. The streets are filled with food stalls offering Chapli Kebab, rice beef polao and grilled fish with green tea, contributing to the city’s vibrant food culture.

Temporary stalls selling these hot favorites have sprung up across the city, catering to the growing demand for these warming dishes during Iftar.

The eateries at Fawara Chowk, Qissa Khwani and Namak Mandi are especially crowded, with food lovers gathering from Iftar into late night, enjoying qehwa (traditional tea).

In a city where food and tradition are closely intertwined, Ramazan's iftar parties bring both a rich culinary experience and a thriving business for local food vendors.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation in KP, siri paye remains a symbol of Peshawar’s enduring food legacy—its irresistible flavors drawing people from all walks of life to experience the essence of the city’s hospitality.