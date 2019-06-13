Sister dies, brother injured in traffic incident

Speedy car has hit brother and sister riding on motorcycle near Laladin Park leaving the girl dead and brother injured

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Speedy car has hit brother and sister riding on motorcycle near Laladin Park leaving the girl dead and brother injured.Uncontrolled car crashed brother and sister near Aladin Park in Gulistan Johar as they were riding on bike.

The girl died on the spot while his brother sustained major injuries. Dead body and injured have been shifted to hospitalThey have been identified as Muawiyah and Bilal.