Sister Killed, Brother Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sister killed, brother injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her brother sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Adil (23) and his sister Nida (29) were riding a motorcycle at Kakaywali when a rashly driven dumper hit their two-wheeler.

As a result, Nida died on the spot while Adil sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the victims to a local hospital.

